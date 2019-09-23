Hormel Foods shifting production line to Dubuque

Hormel Foods is adding dozens of jobs in northeast Iowa.

FILE - In this May 27, 2008 file photo, cans of Spam line the shelves at a store in Berlin, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, file)

The company says it's shifting a production line for SPAM products from Fremont, Nebraska, to its Dubuque facility. That will create 58 jobs.

With the move, Hormel also plans to spend $13 million in new capital investments in Iowa.

In exchange, the company is getting nearly 600 thousand dollars in tax credits.