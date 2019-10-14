Horizons transfers mental health program to Convenant Family Solutions

Two social services organizations announced a partnership on Monday that they said will allow both to focus on areas and improve what they offer for those needing their services.

Horizons is shifting its mental health program to Covenant Family Solutions. The transition between organizations will take place over a six-month period, according to Horizons.

"Horizons made this decision in the best interest of our patients and staff," Mike Barnhart, Horizons CEO, said, in a statement. "As we witness the increasing complexities and needs of the mental health field, it just makes sense to partner with an organization like CFS who is on the cutting edge of mental healthcare. Individuals and families will now have access to holistic mental health services that address all of their needs under one roof."

No jobs will be lost at either organization as a part of the move. Covenant has leased space in Horizons' building at 819 5th Street SE, allowing patients to continue seeing the same providers in the same place.

Covenant now expects to serve over 2,000 patients with the addition of the mental health program, adding to its therapy services in several other categories.

Horizons will continue to offer immediate mental health therapy for families of victims of violent crime, but will then refer those who need additional help to Covenant.

Those with questions about the transition can contact Covenant at (319) 261-2292.