Horizons opens new dining site to feed seniors in need

Horizons in Cedar Rapids will launch a new location for their Brownstone Lunch Club, the senior dining site helps feed elderly people who are food insecure.

Horizons serves more than 1200 people over the age of 60 every year in Linn County.

The new site will be at Horizons' main headquarters at 819 5th Street SE. Workers at Horizons tell TV9 it was time to move on to a bigger space to help feed the growing need in the community.

It's big enough to serve more than 100 people.

With the move, Horizons can now offer people a choice between two meals that the staff cooks up. There's also a salad bar filled with fresh produce workers are growing at their garden.

People over the age of 60 can eat at Brownstone for free. Horizons just asks people to make a donation if they can. It's $7.00 bucks for people under 60 which goes to help their Meals on Wheels program that delivers meals to seniors.

“We not only serve people here at our dining site, the Brownstone, we also serve people at home who are over 60 and homebound,” said Sofia Mehaffey, Director of Community Health and Nutrition at Horizons. “Who have barriers to accessing nutrition on their own."

Lunch is served at 11:15 a.m. during the week. A grand opening ceremony will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at Horizons.