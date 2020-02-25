Honor Flights returning to Dubuque airport in September

A tradition that allows veterans to take trips to see memorials built in honor of the wars in which they served will be returning to an eastern Iowa airport after a hiatus, according to officials.

The Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States organization said on Tuesday that they would be scheduling two new flights from the Dubuque Regional Airport in September. They will also establish their organization and location as a regional Honor Flight hub.

Honor flights take veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost to the veteran. Donations fund the around $600 cost of the trip, with any guardians accompanying a veteran who needs physical assistance paying for their share of the cost.

Information about the organization and how to submit an application to participate is available at the group's website, or by calling director Perry Mason at (563) 690-0815.