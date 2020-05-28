Hong Kong's business hub status imperiled by security law

A security law proposed by China could imperil Hong Kong’s status as one of the world’s best places to do business.

The law, approved Thursday in Beijing, led Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to say Washington will no longer treat Hong Kong as autonomous from Beijing.

The Chinese government has not given details of its proposed law, which is aimed at suppressing secessionist and subversive activity in the former British colony.

Businesses and experts say the uncertainty over Hong Kong's future may lead companies to shift operations elsewhere, while attracting and retaining talent in the city will be a challenge.