Advertisement

Hong Kong's business hub status imperiled by security law

A man walks on a bridge which is covered by fence to protect from protesters in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 28, 2020. China&amp;rsquo;s ceremonial legislature overwhelmingly endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong on Thursday that has strained relations with the United States and Britain and triggered protests in the semi-autonomous territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A man walks on a bridge which is covered by fence to protect from protesters in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 28, 2020. China&amp;rsquo;s ceremonial legislature overwhelmingly endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong on Thursday that has strained relations with the United States and Britain and triggered protests in the semi-autonomous territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A security law proposed by China could imperil Hong Kong’s status as one of the world’s best places to do business.

The law, approved Thursday in Beijing, led Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to say Washington will no longer treat Hong Kong as autonomous from Beijing.

The Chinese government has not given details of its proposed law, which is aimed at suppressing secessionist and subversive activity in the former British colony.

Businesses and experts say the uncertainty over Hong Kong's future may lead companies to shift operations elsewhere, while attracting and retaining talent in the city will be a challenge.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa AARP says to be on the lookout for stimulus card scams

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Jay Greene
The U.S. Treasury Department is mailing about 4 million stimulus payments on debit cards. The Iowa AARP says to be on the lookout for scams involving this stimulus cards.

Iowa

Investigation launched in woman’s death in Melcher-Dallas

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that police in Melcher-Dallas are investigating a woman’s death.

Iowa

Playgrounds in Cedar Rapids and Marion to reopen

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Playgrounds and other park amenities will reopen in Marion and Cedar Rapids on June 1st.

Iowa

Hearst Center for the Arts reopening June 9th

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls will be reopening to the public on June 9th.