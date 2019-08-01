Honeymooner from Iowa who drowned along Florida coast married just last weekend

A day at the beach turned tragic for young newlyweds enjoying their honeymoon in Florida.

Dalton Cottrell, 22, of Malcom, Iowa, drowned near Cresent Beach after getting caught in a riptide. Several people on the beach saw the entire thing unfold.

It was Dalton's very first time in the ocean when the current pulled him far offshore. His wife told deputies he started to freak out before struggling and going underwater.

"I'm just devastated to find out that he didn't make it," said Taylor Caswell, who watched everything happen.

"It was like so many people were hovering over because they knew it wasn't going to turn out well," said Chloe Molinaro, another bystander.

Witnesses said conditions were rough Tuesday and the couple was far offshore.

CNN affiliate WJXT spoke to Dalton's wife, Cheyenne, who said he was an encourager to all, quick to help anyone who needed it.

He cared for people and loved them, but most importantly, he loved God.

Dalton was on his way to becoming a pastor.

In a public post Facebook post, Cheyenne wrote: "Never did I think at 22 would I be a wife and then a widow so quickly. Please pray for I and all families as we grieve.

Friend of the family have created a Go Fund Me account to help with funeral expenses.