Homeownership decreasing in Iowa

The Iowa Finance Authority said fewer people in the state are owning homes now than did in the year 2000.

Its new report said 75.2 percent of Iowans owned homes in 2000. But by 2018, homeownership had dropped more than six percent, making it 68.9 percent.

Iowa's homeownership is still higher than the national average which is 64.4 percent. Experts say the lower ownership rate could be because fewer millennials are ready to put down roots.

The Finance Authority report says since 2000 home construction costs in Iowa have gone up an average of about $57,000.

The most growth of people building homes or moving into an area has been in the east-central and central regions of the state. Iowa saw about a 4.9 percent increase in housing units across the state in the last 18 years, with most of those going up in the Des Moines area.