Homeowners, city dispute over trash versus treasure in yard

No matter if you call it “trash” or “treasure,” Tim and Jane Osborn have a lot of it in the yard outside their home on A Avenue in Vinton.

“I don’t think there’s nothing wrong with it,” Tim said. “I mean it’s all in the eye of the beholder, as they say.”

The Osborns’ yard is filled with stuff—bricks, statues big and small, a birdbath, a bicycle, wind chimes and more.

“One man’s junk is another man’s treasure,” Tim said. “And boy, I find a lot of treasures.”

But some of their neighbors said it’s all bringing their property value down, and the junk has to go.

A court ruled earlier this year that that needs to happen.

According to Vinton city ordinances, the accumulation of junk or salvage materials is a “public nuisance.” The ordinances say junk or salvage materials “are discarded or salvaged building material or fixture; any obsolete or inoperable machinery and/or equipment or parts thereof; scrap iron or steel.”

The Iowa District Court in and for Benton County ruled in January that those items can be found in the Osborns’ front, side and back yards.

Not everything has to go, but the ruling says furniture, appliances, tires and storage items, among other things, do.

Tim Osborn said this issue between him and his wife, their neighbors and the City of Vinton has been going on for several years now. He said he tried to build a shed in his backyard to house some of the collection.

“I applied for a permit and got told that we had one. We paid for it, then got a call saying we can’t build no more,” he said.

He and his wife appealed the latest court ruling, but they were denied Feb. 21.

After that point, the Osborns had 15 days to get rid of the junk, per court orders. If they didn’t, the court said the City of Vinton then had 30 days to do it.

On Monday, the city dropped a dumpster off in front of the Osborns’ home to do that. But the Osborns contend the city’s removal period is now over and can no longer be enforced.

“They had their time. It’s done. They can’t do anything they want, any time they want,” Tim said.

The City of Vinton said the court ruled the items in violation of the ordinances must be removed, so they still can.

Osborn said he wants the city to leave him and his wife alone.

“They need to just shut up and go away,” he said. “Why cause more problems?”

Earlier Monday, the City of Vinton requested a court issue to get access to remove the items from the Osborns' yard.

The City said it already was allowed that access because of previous court rulings.