Homeowners appalled after surveillance video catches "candy thieves"

Ring surveillance video captured something several Cedar Rapids homeowners were not expecting to see Halloween night.

Don Dixon's video captured an older man approaching his home with no costume on, before emptying out the entire bucket of candy on the porch into a bucket of his own. Then, he says the man ran away.

Dixon says he barely missed the man as he came to the door to confront him, but saw him as he ran away. He says his grand-daughter left the bucket unattended for a short time to go trick-or-treating.

"I looked down at the bucket, and I knew exactly what he had done. It didn’t bother me that much but it’s a shame for the kids," said Dixon.

Just a couple blocks away at another home, two adults ignored the sign posted on a door asking people to take only a few pieces. The two proceeded to scoop out handfuls of candy, before one woman laughed and dumped the bucket in her bag.

"I was in shock," said Ryan Avila-Burillo. "We probably bought about 6 pounds worth."

Burillo says the sign that read, “Please take one or two and leave some for others” was posted on the door, and some did actually follow the rules.

His video also captured a young boy who approached the door, read the sign aloud and then proceeded to do the right thing.

"I don’t mind giving candy to anybody, even if it was an adult with their children or even older teens that wanted to get candy, but the fact that they actually intentionally took the entire box of candy that was not acceptable," said Burillo.

Tom Daubs with the Marion Police Department says it could be a crime, if the person had taken the bowl or other property or if a sign was posted.

"Let's say for instance, if there was a card that said take only, technically taking that amount of candy could be construed as theft in the 5th degree," said Daubs.

Still, he says the actions are deplorable.

"You scratch your head, and wonder why you would do this," he said.

Burillo says he will not press charges, but will definitely think twice before leaving candy unattended again.

"I think next year I may sit outside," he said.

"I don't think I'd leave it (candy) unattended, but it's there for the children," said Dixon.

