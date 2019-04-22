Homeowner says three pets died in Cedar Rapids house fire

The mother of 10 returned to her burned out house in Cedar Rapids today. She and fire investigators are still trying to figure out what started it on Friday.

Crews respond to a house fire in the 900 block of Oakland Road Northeast on Friday, April 19, 2019. (FORREST SAUNDERS/KCRG)

The fire started at 941 Oakland Road Northeast and caused the most damage to that house. It also spread to two other neighboring homes.

Lori Abbengoodwin said two dogs and a guinea pig died in the fire. The family was able to make it out of the home okay, but two firefighters did receive some injuries putting out the flames.

"The back is worse than the front cause that's where it started in the family room,” Abbengoodwin said.

Returning to her family's home on Monday, wasn't easy for Lori Abbengoodwin.

The people that were home on Friday night quickly got to safety with the help of neighbors.

Because of that, authorities say firefighters can get to work right away to put out flames and hot spots.

Although most of the family's valuables are ruined.

"We got a couple boxes of pictures out but they still smell so bad,” Abbengoodwin said.

Abbengoodwin wasn't home during the fire. She was actually at the hospital with her son.

"My son that's his bedroom. He had two surgeries on his brain and some esophagus issues so he's still there,” Abbengoodwin said.

She still can't stop looking at this damage. She's relying on her faith during this difficult time.

“We thought this year would be better because last year I had cancer and I fought through it. I lived through it,” Abbengoodwin said.

Abbengoodwin says this is another step of her family's journey. The family recently learned they cannot rebuild the home. So they'll work with their insurance company to figure out what's next.