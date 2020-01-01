Homeless shelter staff appreciate community’s donations

For people experiencing homelessness, warmer than normal temperatures this time of year still feels extremely cold.

Donations given to Willis Dady (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

A $3,000,000 expansion completed in August 2019 at Willis Dady Homeless Shelter is proving vital for people without a home. The "Building From Shelter to Stability" project also includes programming.

The shelter is now serving more than 100 people a night, through the additional spaces offered.

“Our shelter capacity here has just about doubled from what it was a year ago,” Lisa Williams, Willis Dady development director, said.

When the temperatures drop, the outdoors can turn deadly.

“It's lifesaving in the colder months, you can die very easily being outside,” Williams said.

One of the shelter’s volunteers sees just how essential it is for people to have warm things for winter, and is helping out with her knitting needles.

Janice Widmer has been at the front desk of the shelter for the past four years.

“You hear some really heart wrenching stories about why they are homeless,” Widmer said.

She started volunteering just to have something to do. Now, it’s turned into helping the homeless stay warm. Widmer knits hats, scarves, mittens, and shawls for the homeless. She’s one of many who fill up the shelter’s donation bins.

“We have an amazing community that is so compassionate and generous, and everybody is being helped and is able to be just a little warmer because of all of these nice gifts,” Williams said.

Something as simple as a hat, or a scarf, making a world of difference when facing the cold.