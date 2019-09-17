Homeless man shot in officer-involved shooting released from Des Moines hospital, now in jail

The man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting has been released from the hospital and into police custody, according to court documents.

Bryan Tyler Norris, 26 (Courtesy: Polk County Jail)

Bryan Tyler Norris, 26, who is homeless, was arrested and charged with interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon and two charges of assault on persons in certain occupations with the use or display of a dangerous weapon. Both of these charges are class D felonies.

According to criminal complaints filed in the Polk County District Court, Des Moines Police officers were investigating a complaint at a homeless encampment located south of the 2300 block of Terrace Drive, located near the Raccoon River.

Officers said they asked Norris his name and he gave a fake one in response. After learning his real name, and finding that Norris had an active warrant against him, they attempted to arrest him. Norris fled the officers and jumped into the river.

Two officers had located other individuals at the encampment with active warrants and were attempting to arrest them. A third officer was attempting to locate Norris, coordinating with the Des Moines Fire Department on a water rescue. Instead, police said Norris emerged from the water, heading back to the encampment and grabbing a shovel.

Norris then allegedly confronted the two officers with the shovel. One of them, Officer Trudy Paulson, drew her gun and ordered him to drop the shovel, which he complied with after making a small advance toward the officers. At this time, he allegedly retrieved a sheathed fixed-blade knife and remove the sheath, pointing it toward the two officers in an aggressive manner.

After refusing to drop the knife and allegedly starting to swing it toward the officers within around 20 feet from them, Paulson fired her gun and struck Norris once. He was taken into custody and taken to the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, body cameras captured video of the incident.

Norris is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond.