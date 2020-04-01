Homeless shelter in Dubuque receives grant as demand for medical, cleaning supplies increase

Homeless shelters are facing more demand because of impacts from the spread of the coronavirus, and it's hitting both space and supplies hard.

The front entrance to Opening Doors shelter in Dubuque (KCRG File)

"Shelters are overflowing right now," J’nae Peterman, Waypoint's director of housing services.

Waypoint's Madge Phillips Center Shelter in Cedar Rapids is full. Peterman said that's because social distancing is forcing people out of some living situations.

"People that were safely doubled up with friends or family, they are now nervous about individuals living in their home, so they were asked to leave, as well as people who were asked to leave their units because they were not able to pay their rent," Peterman said. "Although, there is an eviction moratorium people are still being evicted."

The shelter has residents follow social distancing. It even has two people in quarantine right now. That all means there's less room for people needing a place to stay.

"Each shelter is holding beds open, one to two beds, at a time for those that need to be quarantined," Peterman said.

Space isn't the only thing they are short on because of COVID-19.

"Cleaning disinfectant and then [personal protective equipment] products, so just last week we finally got some cloth face masks but we don't have enough everybody yet," Peterman said.

It's the same story for the Opening Doors shelter in Dubuque, but Carol Gebhart, the shelter's executive director, said a new grant from Delta Dental of Iowa will help.

"We received $3,000 to help us with extra expenses that were incurring during this time," Gebhart said. "They are going to be able to help us with utilities because our utility cost is going way up with everyone sheltered in place in our location."

Opening Doors is screening people who come in, like most businesses. Unlike Madge Phillips, Gebhart said she hasn't had to turn people away yet, but they are getting crowded.

"Everyone is getting a little stir crazy as you can imagine it's close quarters," Gebhart said.

That's why prevention is so important now to keep it a safe place to stay. Waypoint is currently not taking any basic needs donations but, people can donate supplies by reaching out to the shelter.

Opening Doors is also taking donations. People should call before showing up to coordinate a safe drop-off.