Homecoming pregame festivities to feature FA-18 flyover at Kinnick Stadium

U.S. Navy FA-18's, from Fort Worth, Texas, break formation after taking part in a flyover before the start of a Busch 300 mile race Saturday afternoon Feb. 17, 2007 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 10:26 AM, Oct 19, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a lot of action in the air at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, and we're not talking about a rejuvenated Hawkeye passing attack.

Two Navy FA-18s will conduct a flyover of Kinnick Stadium ahead of the University of Iowa's football matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers. They're with the US Navy Strike Fighter Squadrons 154, 122, and 151.

Kickoff is scheduled for just after 11:00 a.m. Expect the jets in the air over eastern Iowa in the minutes leading up to that.

The game can be seen on ESPN2.

 