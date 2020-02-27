Home of Iowa Cubs nearly finished with new safety netting

There are just 47 days until the Iowa Cubs have their Home Opener, but visitors in Des Moines could notice something different the next time they step into Principal Park.

Principal Park in Des Moines (KCCI)

A $90,000 project for new netting is nearly complete. It's a safety measure brought on by the speed of the game and fan behavior. The new safety netting now extends from both dugouts to foul poles on either side of the diamond.

A discussion for it first started last May when a line drive injured a four-year-old girl in Houston. Officials say that several close calls with line drive balls have happened, so the city and the Iowa Cubs joined forces to make the change.

Shelby Cravens, the Iowa Cubs Director of Media Relation stated that "The biggest complaint we hear is that it's going to obstruct your view of the baseball game, you know the seats behind home plate, the best seats in the house, the most expensive seats in the house have had that for a really long time and that doesn't seem to impact people's viewing of the game."

Each year, an estimated 500,000 fans fill Principal Park. Many of them are young children.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels extended netting at Veterans Memorial Stadium in 2018. It now stretches to protect people behind both teams' dugouts. Prior to 2018, the netting was just behind home plate.