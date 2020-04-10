Holy Week Services still being held online to practice social distancing

Several churches nationwide say they will defy state orders banning large assemblies to hold Easter services this weekend. Most pastors argue those orders go against the first amendment right to freedom of religion and assembly.

We couldn't find any Iowa churches planning to defy those orders. Those churches say it's not just the Governor but God who is recommending this social distancing. KCRG-TV9's News Director Adam Carros spoke with the Pastor at First Lutheran in Cedar Rapids about why.

ADAM: Craig Brown, The pastor at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids joins me now. How are you handling remote church with Easter is going on?

CRAIG: It's a challenge. Holy Week is a big week in the Church. Many people know about Palm Sunday, which we celebrated last Sunday, and Easter Sunday this week. But there are several services during this week. Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil on Saturday and we've had to rethink all of that. This has been challenging.

ADAM: Are you worried without in-person service, which is a big fundraiser for the churches, have you seen any impact of that or worried about it this Easter?

CRAIG: I am not worried based on what we've seen the last three weeks, our people have been incredible. I don't think it's just our Congregation but our live stream numbers have been through the roof – we had a thousand people the first week, 800 the second and 1200 on Palm Sunday. I asked our Senior Pastor "Have we ever had 800 people on a random Sunday in Lent" and he said "no way". So our reach is further than ever. I think that also applies to giving. People are excited to give online, we've had a strong online community. About 40% give that way. Others drop checks or cash in the plate and they have been mailing those in or doing a little extra because they know times are tight. God's honest truth we have been doing a little better than we projected for the year and we thank God for that a lot and our people for contributing.

ADAM: So you've moved online and reached even more people. But we have seen churches – none locally – but nationally, who are still gathering for Easter. How do you see the balance the right to religion and freedom of assembly under the first amendment with the Governor's order saying don't assemble?

CRAIG: We're a downtown church, so you can hear the sirens but we believe God has placed us in the heart of the city to have a heart for all in the city. I can't speak for other church leaders but for us, we felt the right thing to do was to not only listen to the Governor's recommendation but to hear Christ's recommendation. We hear about the Old Testament and Passover which we celebrate at Easter, there was a plague that came through and God ordered people to stay home to stay safe. That commandment came from God to protect the entire worshiping community of believers. So we feel we are listening to the Governor's mandate but also God's mandate to care for people. This is the loving thing to do is not meet and as difficult as that is as social human beings and creatures of faith, we know that our Faith is strong and Easter is coming and will carry us through.