Holy Family in Dubuque considers closing Holy Ghost, St. Anthony, or both

Holy Family Schools in Dubuque is considering closing one or two of its elementary schools due to stagnant enrollment.

Holy Family in Dubuque might close Holy Ghost Elementary School, which serves 75 kids. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The district's board of education discussed this on Tuesday night. Chief Administrator Phil Bormann said they're considering three options.

"Proposal one is looking at Holy Ghost and looking at transitioning them to possibly Resurrection or St. Columbkille or St. Anthony," Bormann said.

Proposal two is, "looking at St. Anthony’s English program and asking ourselves 'could they transition to Holy Ghost or could they go to St. Columbkille or Resurrection?'" according to Bormann.

The third proposal is to close both of those schools and send the kids to another existing Holy Family elementary school. Bormann said enrollment at both of the schools is low.

"At Holy Ghost, currently we’re serving 75 students K-5. And then St. Anthony English has 79 students K-5," Bormann said. "So, very similarly sized.”

Closing either one of the schools could save the district money.

"Holy Ghost, with this transition we’re looking to savings of $400,000 annually," Bormann said. "The same can be said for St. Anthony English."

Holy Family wants to receive feedback from the public. It's hosting a meeting on Thursday, September 12 at 6:30 pm at Wahlert. Bormann said he's already heard from families.

"People love Catholic education," Bormann said. "They want Catholic education to be here for generations to come, and so the way to make that happen is to really take a hard look now and start thinking about our next, most appropriate steps. I think the majority of our feedback has been an understanding but also communicating the challenge that this is. The change process is difficult and we want to be there listening and walking hand in hand with our families as we come up with the best solution to move forward.”

At the end of the school day on Wednesday, parents were discussing the announcement at St. Anthony.

"I mean it's kind of devastating to us," Tavis Virtue, whose son just started kindergarten at St. Anthony, said. "I don't know what's going to happen."

Other parents said they'll be sad if it closes, while some said they aren't surprised.

The board will make a final decision at its meeting on October 15.