Holy Family approves plan to close two elementary schools in Dubuque

Holy Family Schools will close two elementary schools, according to a plan approved by school board members on Tuesday.

Holy Family in Dubuque might close Holy Ghost Elementary School, which serves 75 kids. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

Holy Ghost and St. Anthony elementary schools will no longer be open beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. Board members cited declining enrollment figures at the schools as a primary reason for the decision.

Six board members voted in favor of the change.

The board was considering three potential plans, two of which would have kept at least one of the two schools open. They opted for the third plan, which closed both.

The district could save $400,000 annually per school closed, according to Chief Administrator Phil Bormann.