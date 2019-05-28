Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque seeking input on strategic plan

The Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque is creating a strategic plan to stay competitive in attracting students and teachers.

Mazzucchelli Middle School is part of the Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The plan is divided into five categories including catholicity, recruitment and retention of students, academics and activities, finances and facilities, and talent. Administrator Carol Trueg said the plan will address issues that will keep Holy Family relevant for years to come.

Student enrollment is something administrators would like to improve. It's declined slightly in the last five years, from 1,726 students enrolled in the 2014-2015 school year, to 1,639 enrolled this school year.

Holy Family would like to have a plan to stabilize and increase those numbers, although Trueg believes part of the decline can be attributed to what she says is a decline in school-aged children in Dubuque.

"We've mirrored those trends, but of course we want as many students as we can to be able to experience our education," Trueg said.

Updating facilities is also a need. Incoming administrator Phil Bormann says many buildings need general maintenance.

Bormann said, "St. Columbkille, for instance, looking there. St. Anthony, Our Lady of Guadalupe campus, as well as Holy Ghost. So we'll take a look at all those and work with our parish community to kind of craft a plan for the next five years."

Teacher retention is also a key part of this plan. Bormann says Holy Family needs to stay competitive when there's already a shortage of teachers.

Holy Family is hosting five meetings through September to gather feedback.