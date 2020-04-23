Holocaust survivor dies from COVID-19

A friend of a Holocaust survivor is remembering her after she died from the coronavirus.

Courtesy: KCCI

Ruth David, 91, was a member of the Ames Jewish Congregation in the 2000s before moving back to England in 2010, according to KCCI. While there, she wrote two books about her family's experience under Nazi rule.

Her parents died at Auschwitz, but she and her five siblings escaped to England.

Barbara Pleasants knew David and says everyone would listen when she spoke. Pleasants says the government of Germany gave David an award for her work as a Holocaust educator.

Click or tap here to read the full story from KCCI.