Holiday delivery deadlines are quickly approaching for last minute shoppers

If you're a last-minute Christmas shopper, time is running out to ship any presents so they make it there before the holiday.

Friday is the deadline for people to send out deliveries for any orders through Target and Best Buy, as well as any other gifts sent through the US Postal Service.

Other delivery services, like Fed-Ex, have already had their deadline. Luckily there are still some services out there that can help.

Amazon Prime members have until Sunday to get their gifts delivered in time for Christmas and you can still ship out through UPS until Monday.