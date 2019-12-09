Holiday celebration in Cedar Rapids brings together families battling cancer

Santa made an appearance in Cedar Rapids on Monday night.

Santa gives a child a handshake at the Nassif Community Cancer Center's Children's Holiday Celebration in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

He was spotted taking pictures with families at the Nassif Community Cancer Center’s annual Children’s Holiday Celebration. At the party, kids decorated ornaments and played games, and each of them received a gift.

The celebration was open to all cancer patients in the area and their families, not just patients being treated at the Nassif Community Cancer Center. The center estimated around 300 people were in attendance at this year’s party, its best attendance yet.

Pamela Towe, who lives near Norway, Iowa, and was treated for breast cancer at the center, has come to the celebration every year with her family and said she enjoys the camaraderie it brings.

“Going through cancer is not an easy thing,” Towe said. “It’s rough, and it’s nice to have a smiling face at the other end. It makes you feel good.”

Aiming for a Cure Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps families battling cancer, sponsored the party.