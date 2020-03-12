Hoiberg: "I would never do anything that would put my team," others at risk

"Please let it be known that I would never do anything that would put my team, family or anyone else in harm's way."

That's the statement Thursday morning from Nebraska men's head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.

The former Iowa State University basketball coach and Ames native appeared ill while on the sidelines Wednesday night while his Cornhuskers played the Indiana Hoosiers. The teams faced off in Indianapolis in the Big 10 Tournament.

In a Tweet, Hoiberg released a statement saying a tournament doctor checked him out before the game and cleared him. From there, he made the decision to coach.

First responders took him to the hospital. The Des Moines Register reporters doctors diagnosed him with influenza A.

"I would like to thank event staff for their care and professionalism," said Hoiberg. Also, thank you to everyone who has reached out for your support. This is a scary time for all of us. Let's offer our thoughts and prayers directly to those affected with coronavirus."

Hoiberg coached Iowa State from 2010 to 2015. He later left to take over as head coach of the Chicago Bulls.

