Hog farmers say coronavirus brings uncertainty in distribution, but production is not slowing down

The Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Columbus Junction has been closed for the last 10 days, and farmers say that closure could impact their bottom line when they look to sell their livestock.

Lackender Farm in Iowa City feeds hundreds of hogs on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

For Maclaine Putney and Randy Lackender, assignments on the farm stay pretty standard.

"The American farmer will always provide an inexpensive, reliable, safe food supply," Lackender said. "That's a worry they [people] don't need to have."

But worry in one aspect of their farm has grown just within days, and many other farmers have also expressed similar concerns.

"Number one is the livestock market," Lackender said. "The biggest thing is the pipeline. We have an abundance of meat in production right now, and milk, the thing is it's not getting through the pipe."

Putney, who serves as the main caretaker and handler of the hogs on the farm, says the Tyson plant serves as a large chunk of where hogs are typically sent, about 40 percent out of the hundreds of hogs they feed.

"When it comes time to sell, we sell a load of pigs and they go to mainly, we go to Columbus Junction, the plant that closed down," Putney said.

This comes on top of some of the changes they have already made at the farm.

"We don't go to town at the drop of a hat," Lackender said. "I haven't been to town in three weeks. If you don't need to, you don't."

Now they are already preparing for even more changes when it comes to delivering livestock, even though they are still two months out from their hogs being ready for delivery.

"So now we have to take those pigs and we have to truck them farther," Putney said. "Hopefully they have a market for them someplace else, and so that's what's really putting a bind of us right now."

At Lackender Farm, the family considers themselves fortunate; no one in the family or in a barn is sick, and they still have time to sell their livestock.

"But the guys that aren't, they gotta adapt and even on the best day when every plant's open and they're fully staffed, it's a massive undertaking to sell pigs," Putney said.

Leaving the farming family to keep their routine and hope for the best.

"You're an internal optimist when you're a farmer, there's no question," Lackender said.