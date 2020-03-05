'Hocus Pocus 2' in the works for Disney+, director named for new film

A Halloween cult classic is about to have a sequel, and we now know who will direct the film.

Variety reports Adam Shankman will direct "Hocus Pocus 2" for Disney+. He is best known for directing the 2007 version of "Hairspray" along with "Step Up" and "A Walk To Remember."

The original film was released in 1993, and it featured Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. They played sisters in the movie who were resurrected 300 years after being cursed.

Variety also reported the original cast members are not attached to the sequel, but Disney hopes they will reprise their roles.

Shankman is also signed on to direct "Disenchanted," which is the sequel to Disney's "Enchanted."