Hit-and-run crash sends Waterloo man to the hospital

The Waterloo Police Department said a man went to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:05 p.m. in the 2000 block of Idaho Street, according to a crash report. The man was walking along the edge of the road when a van heading north hit him. The man went over the top of the vehicle and landed on the ground.

Police said the van slowed down but drove away from the scene.

Initially, the man said he did not need to go to the hospital, but a short time later he asked for an ambulance to take him to the hospital, the report shows.

The police report describes the van as large, possibly gray, driven by a woman.