Historical military convoy makes stop in Marion

Forty-one military vehicles rolled through Cedar Rapids today.

Historical military vehicles on a trip across the country made a stop in Marion on Friday, August 23, 2019 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

The 2019 Transcontinental Motor Convoy is going from Pennsylvania to San Francisco. On the way, the convoy made a stop in Marion Friday morning.

Drivers from all over the nation are retracing the route the U-S Army took in 1919. It's taking them 39 days. That's because the military vehicles' top speed is only 35 miles-an-hour. They're not in any rush.

“We do not take the interstates that have bypassed all these small towns, we take the old routes,” said Convoy Commander Dan McCluskey. “People are sitting out in lawn chairs in front of their house, they've got flags out.”

Each vehicle in the convoy was all used in the military at some point.

The convoy is organized by the Military Vehicle Preservation Association. It encourages history in motion.

