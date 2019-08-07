Historic schoolhouse turned coffeehouse provides place to gather for Our Town Asbury

If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind experience that mixes comfort and history, then look no further than Our Town Asbury. This experience is a perfect spot for your family or a place for a little me time, just be sure to check out the bell.

DaTrevion Moss is a regular at Jumble Schoolhouse Cafe. He recommends the Almond Joy with almond milk, but sometimes a smoothie hits the spot.

"The workers here are great. When I walk in, there's always a 'hello' or 'how are you?' And they really took a chance to get to know me. It's my seventh time here and this is like home for me. So I get a lot of work done here," Moss said.

That's the vibe in Our Town Asbury. It's even the town motto, "You're Home."

In a former one-room school house it's where Jinty Montocchir whips up the popular turtle mocha or summer special "bees knees."

"I love the small community," Montocchir said. "I'm originally from a small town, grew up on a farm, so I like Asbury because it's still smaller and a lot of people know each other and look out for each other."

The school opened in 1845 and the coffee shop honors that history from the salvaged lockers to photos of former students. There was fear in Our Town Asbury that this building wouldn't survive. Instead it's become a beacon of warmth, and remembrance. Even the bell atop the school works.

"So on that locker, people who have gone here have signed there," Montocchir said. "[There are] school photos and pictures of what the school was like, [we] tried to incorporate as much as they could from old school house."

The coffee shop air roasts its coffee beans and has a drive-thru for those mornings when one more stop just won't work. Because like the name suggests, it's a jumbled world. But there's always a place where you can be yourself where you're welcomed.

