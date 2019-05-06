Historic homes being moved across Marion to preserve history

Two historic homes in downtown Marion are moving. They're both more than 150 years old.

The city of Marion is redeveloping the area they're in now. The city found an investor who is paying to move it south of town for a different project. Mayor Nick Abouassaly said he's excited that the city is not only revamping itself but also preserving it's history.

"As Marion is growing and we have so many new things being built, the opportunity to save these houses and honor the history was really important to us," said Abouassaly.

The homes should move sometime this fall.