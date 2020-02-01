Hippo Fiona makes a mess of her Super Bowl pick

Fiona the hippopotamus heartthrob at an Ohio zoo has literally thrown up her choice for Sunday's Super Bowl.

FILE - Fiona, a Nile Hippopotamus, eats her specialty birthday cake to celebrate turning three-years old this Friday, in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The 1,200-pound toddler likes the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Fiona drew worldwide attention when she was born prematurely three years ago at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden but has since grown to a robust 1,200 pounds.

WLWT-TV reports zookeepers on Thursday placed "enrichment" toys in front of her, emblazoned with the teams' logos that she was supposed to nudge with her nose. She chose instead to throw up her lunch on the Chiefs' item.