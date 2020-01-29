Hills man convicted of child sex trafficking, other offenses

An eastern Iowa man has been found guilty of several federal charges for sex trafficking of children and other offenses, according to officials.

(Image: MGN)

Kendall Andrew Streb, 52, of Hills, was found guilty of three counts of child sex trafficking, two counts of distributing methamphetamine to children, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of being an unlawful user in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The case was tried in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.

Federal prosecutors showed sufficient evidence in court that Streb trafficked three teenagers, between the ages of 15 and 17, in the area of Iowa City, Coralville, and Cedar Rapids. The incidents took place between November 2018 and February 2019. Streb paid them cash and methamphetamine in exchange for sex acts, according to prosecutors

A search of his property in March 2019 turned up meth and two handguns, along with materials and equipment for the sale of meth.

Streb was originally indicted by a grand jury with four other men.