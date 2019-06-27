Hills and Dales receives visiting volunteers from Wisconsin in Dubuque

After a week of service, the Hills and Dales community center said goodbye to their volunteer guests today in Dubuque.

Students from Bay View Middle School came from Green Bay, Wisconsin to volunteer.

Nine students from that district's 'Active Citizen Experience Program' took part.

The group worked with Hills and Dales clients to learn more about those with disabilities and create a community of inclusion throughout the week.

Chaperones said the most rewarding part is watching the students celebrate all abilities. Bay View Middle School teacher Michele Zahn said, "We really wanted them to get out of this experience seeing the ability in the person and not the disability in the person and we've talked a lot about person first and being aware that they really are a person and not seeing their disability and seeing their ability, and they've done a great job."

The group visited the Field of Dreams, did crafts, and went for walks with residents throughout the week.

This was the ACE programs first year visiting Hills and Dales in Dubuque.