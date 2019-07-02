Hills and Dales expands autism services by opening three clinics in eastern Iowa

Hills and Dales is expanding its autism services by opening three new clinics in eastern Iowa.

Hills and Dales staff work with a client at the new AutismHD clinic in Dubuque on Tuesday, July 2. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

The new clinics are located in Dubuque, Dyersville, and Maquoketa. The clinics in Dubuque and Dyersville opened on June 10, while the Maquoketa clinic opened on July 1.

The AutismHD program provides Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to kids diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Laura Keehner, Autism Services Director with Hills and Dales, says the non-profit saw a growing need for these services, especially in rural communities. It will solve both a transportation issue but also how kids apply what they learn.

"You wouldn't have to travel so far to get there, but the other great benefit is we can practice some of these skills in the communities these individuals live in, so generalizing those skills becomes so much easier for our clients and our families," Keehner said.

Keehner said the program is designed for kids fifth grade and up. They learn skills like how to go to the grocery store, play with other kids, and how to learn in a classroom.

Currently, a total of 38 kids are enrolled in the three clinics, with room for expansion.