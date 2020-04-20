Hillcrest Academy finds success in shift to online learning

Setting up and teaching on-line classes is a big undertaking requiring a lot of coordination, but one eastern Iowa school is passing the online test with flying colors.

Hillcrest Academy, formerly known as the Iowa Mennonite School, has all 69 students working online and it has been a success.

"Since I am a senior and it’s my last quarter of high school I obviously am very sad we are not in school," Mia Graber, a student at the school, said. "But it’s nice to still be able to finish it off how we are right now, because, if we wouldn't have just done school, then I would have been really sad."

The administration at the school is proud of the effort being put in by its staff.

"Need to see the engagement that is happening. The teachers are working really hard and coming up with lesson plans that engage," Dwight Gingerich, the principal at the school, said. "One of the biggest things I’ve heard from teachers, at least, is it is just so good to see the kids."

Students missed school but they like seeing their classmates every day for online classes.

"I am able to see my teachers, which I know all the teachers really care about us," Graber said. "They're checking, they're always asking us 'how are we are doing?'"

Gingerich said that kind of caring is exactly what he hoped to see from his teachers.

"We want our teachers to connect with students," Gingerich said. "There's a social-emotional piece here that we think is really important."

Looking at the bright side, the difficult circumstances could actually be a valuable lesson for students that nobody had intended.

"This kind of prepares us for different situations that might happen in the future," Kobe Bontrager, another student at Hillcrest, said.

One of the challenges for Hillcrest Academy was making sure everyone had Wi-Fi at home, which is even tougher to do in larger school districts.