Hillary Hunziker gets life sentence in former husband's death case

A judge on Monday sentenced a woman to life in prison after a jury convicted her of stabbing her former husband to death in northeast Iowa.

A jury convicted Hillary Hunziker of first-degree murder in December.

A Buchanan County District Court document says a child called 911 early on Nov. 6, 2017, and said, "My mom just stabbed my dad."

That was followed by a call from Jason Hunziker, who said his former wife had stabbed him.

The complaint says deputies later found Jason Hunziker dead in his Independence home.