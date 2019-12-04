Car slams into Highway Helper vehicle in Des Moines; worker jumps out of the way

A video from the Iowa Department of Transporation shows the scary moments when a Highway Helper worker jumps over a barrier as car crashes into the back of his work vehicle.

Department of Transportation

According to KCCI, it happened 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Des Moines in the westbound lanes of I-235 near the Cottage Grove exit.

The video shows the worker setting up cones along the interstate as a black car approaches. He jumps out of the way to avoid the crash.

According to police, the 18-year-old driver is charged with a move over violation and failure to maintain control. The investigation ruled out using his phone.

A similar incident happened in Cedar Rapids in November. In a Twitter post, the DOT said a Highway Helper stopped to help a driver along I-380. It happened in the southbound lanes near Highway 100. Video shows another vehicle crashing into the back of the Highway Helper truck.