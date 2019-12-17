Highway Helper, squad car involved in crash on I-380 near H Avenue, 29th Street

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said a squad car and an Iowa DOT Highway Helper vehicle were involved in a crash Tuesday morning on I-380.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes between H Avenue and 29th Street, authorities said.

Police said the squad car and the Highway Helper were pulled over helping a previously disabled vehicle when another car hit them.

Only the vehicles were hit, police said, not the people.

Southbound and northbound lanes were both backed up for some time.

There was no immediate word on injuries.