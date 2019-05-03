Highway 82/Lansing Bridge remains closed due to Mississippi River levels

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin said Highway 82, which is the section of road that runs between Lansing, Iowa and Wisconsin remains closed.

Friday marks a week since its closure.

The sheriff's office says the rising river jeopardized the integrity of sections of the road, and crews must determine when it's safe.

Officials said they hoped to have it back open by mid to late afternoon Friday pending an inspection.

Drivers must go about 40 minutes to cross the Mississippi River in either La Crosse, Wisconsin or Marquette. Drivers should look for alternate routes.

In May 2017, a bridge in that section of Highway 82 washed out due to high water on the Mississippi. A man died when he drove his vehicle into the hole from that washout. Crews had to replace 3,000 cubic yards of material to fix the bridge and reopen the road.