Highway 82/Lansing Bridge in Crawford County closed due to Mississippi River levels

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin has closed Highway 82, which is the section of road that runs between Lansing, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Drivers must go about 40 minutes to cross the Mississippi River in either La Crosse, Wisconsin or Marquette.

The sheriff's office says the rising river jeopardized the integrity of sections of the road, and crews must determine when it's safe.

The sheriff's office said the road will be closed until at least April 30. Drivers should look for alternate routes.

In May 2017, a bridge in that section of Highway 82 washed out due to high water on the Mississippi. A man died when he drove his vehicle into the hole from that washout. Crews had to replace 3,000 cubic yards of material to fix the bridge and reopen the road.