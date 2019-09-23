Highway 30 construction nearing end in Linn County, but remains disruptive

While a significant road construction project is wrapping up in southeast Linn County, it is still having a disruptive impact on a well-known roadside attraction.

Construction continues on U.S. Highway 30 near Mount Vernon on Sept. 23, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

The Big Apple Orchard that sits along U.S. Highway 30, west of Mount Vernon, will be closed for the Fall season. Owner Monte Marti said the adjacent road just isn't safe for families right now.

It's near the construction of a new Highway 30 bypass. The multi-million dollar project will relocate the roadway just south of the city of Mount Vernon with controlled access points. The diversion around the town begins just east of Marti's property.

Marti noticed more dangers with area construction a few weeks ago. He said it wasn't worth the risk to open the property, as hundreds of guests visit the property each weekend during the fall.

"They might be willing to risk their life for a donut or a turnover, but we just didn't think that was a good idea," Marti said.

Construction should be done in a couple months. Iowa Department of Transportation staff said the finished project will increase area safety overall.

"The connections are the last thing to do," Cathy Cutler, Iowa DOT spokesperson, said. "That's when we switch traffic over onto new pavement and working to build those connections now."

Marti said his farm will reopen once traffic patterns go back to normal. Until then, he's looking for ways to still give out the produce.

"I'm putting them in the cooler and I think in a couple weeks, if the traffic doesn't change, I'll set them and do what I did 10-15 years ago and sell on the honor system," Marti said.

Marti adds he's glad it's a hobby orchard and not his full time business.