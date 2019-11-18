Highway 30 bypass around Mount Vernon, Lisbon opening on Friday

A long-anticipated road construction project in eastern Iowa is nearing completion, officials said on Monday.

Work continues along a new U.S. Highway 30 bypass near Mount Vernon and Lisbon (KCRG File)

The U.S. Highway 30 bypass near Mount Vernon and Lisbon will be open to traffic in the late afternoon of Friday, November 22, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. This scheduled opening will be weather-permitting.

The bypass runs from west of Wilcox Road, located in Linn County, to Charles Avenue, located in Cedar County. Construction on the new stretch of four-lane divided highway began in 2017.

Business owners and city leaders in Mount Vernon have expressed concerns about what affect the bypass might have on the number of customers passing through the city. However, city leaders have also viewed the new interchange with Iowa Highway 1 as a potential growth opportunity.

The project was completed by Brooklyn, Iowa-based Manatt's Inc. at a cost of $28,825,766.