Highway 151 in Fairfax to be closed for seven months for bridge repair

A major highway in a Linn County city will be closed for multiple months starting in early March, according to Iowa Department of Transportation officials.

At 7:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, U.S. Highway 151 in Fairfax, between Prairie Avenue and Church Street, will be closed. Construction crews will be making repairs to railroad overpass along that stretch of the highway, according to the Iowa DOT.

The project is scheduled to last around seven months.

A detour for southbound traffic from Cedar Rapids will be posted along U.S. Highway 30/218/151, to Interstate 380 south, to Wright Brothers Boulevard westbound, ending at Highway 151. Northbound traffic heading toward Fairfax will be taken the opposite direction on the above detour.

Local traffic in Fairfax can utilize nearby city streets to navigate around the closure, and some parts of the highway north of the closure will have temporary pavement available.

View a PDF map of the closure and associated detour on the Iowa DOT's website.