Highway 1 south of Iowa City reopened after grain truck accident

Officials have reopened Iowa Highway 1 in rural Johnson County after an accident involving a grain truck earlier this afternoon.

At around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Transportation said that Highway 1 was closed due to an accident near the intersection with Black Diamond Road. A detour was posted for local traffic, and the road remained closed until 6:49 p.m.

Photographs sent by KCRG-TV9 viewer Scott Clark showed a grain semitractor-trailer with its right wheels hanging over the side of a bridge over Old Woman's Creek in the northbound lane of Highway 1. There are signs of damage to guardrails leading up to the bridge, as well as possible damage in the southbound lane.

People were seen in the photographs using a large vacuum to transfer the grain from one truck to another as part of cleanup efforts.

There are no additional details at this time about other vehicles involved or the condition of anyone inside the cab of the grain truck.