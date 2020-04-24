Highs have made a photo-finish over the past week

For five of the past seven days, our daytime highs haven't been hit until after 4:30 p.m. While deep in the summer months this is a more common, we tend to hit our highs in April in the mid-afternoon hours, closer to 3 o’clock.

These late-day highs have largely been due to either showers or thick clouds in the morning. The April sunshine is still strong, though, and even a few hours of it can make a world of difference.

Don't ever give up on an April day. Even with a cloudy start, they can still turn around and the past week has been a good example of that.