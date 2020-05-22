Highs around 70 today, more active this weekend

Plan on another day of clouds and after dealing with days of clouds and steady temperatures, we're going into another type of stalled pattern. This one will begin tonight and feature higher humidity and more 70s than anything else. There will also be daily storm chances starting late tonight into tomorrow.

The culprit this time will be down over the southeast U.S. in the form of a high pressure system. This will work to not just block the pattern, but pull moisture north into Iowa. Meanwhile, a parade of low pressure systems will move northeast along that stalled front, interact with the moisture and develop scattered thunderstorms over our area.

While there will be many dry hours in this new, stalled pattern, we'll likely find ourselves checking radar daily, at least until it breaks down late next week.

Rainfall through next week could easily exceed one inch in most areas.