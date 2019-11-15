Adoption professionals, families celebrate more than a dozen children out of fostercare

In 2018, Linn County had one of the highest numbers of children in foster care in the state. According to the Iowa Department of Human Services, Polk County was the only county higher.

Local foster care professionals say more awareness of the need is important. Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections held a celebration Friday at the Linn County Juvenile Justice Center - to spread awareness and celebrate the more than a dozen kids who got adopted.

Leah Glade and her husband were one of those families, who opened their homes to two new additions, 2-year-old Avery and 1-year-old Willow.

Glade, however, is no newbie to adoption.

"We adopted our twins two years ago," she said. "It's been a journey. We initially did not plan to adopt, we initially planned to just foster and we ended up with some kids we just couldn't let go off."

She says she knows how much that love was needed.

"These kids have been through some traumatic experiences, and they need stable and safe homes that always were not provided," she said.

She was one of eight families at the adoption celebration - aimed at raising awareness of the need for foster and adoptive families.

E.J. and Amber Bell spent the past 18 months with 5-year-old Jax in foster care before officially becoming their son on this National Adoption Day.

"This will be our second adoption and it's a very special day," said Amber.

The Bells say the process can be challenging, especially when families don't know what the outcome will be.

"Every kid that has come to our house, we have made the decision that we're going to see it through. That’s the whole goal is to give these kids an opportunity to see them grow," said E.J.

As of today, 13 kids are no longer in foster care, but adoption services professionals and others like Sixth Judicial District Judge Cynthia Finley say there's many more on the waitlist.

"I think there's always a need for good adoptive homes and people willing to open their families and homes to children who need homes," said Finley.

Four Oaks representatives say the biggest need right now is for families to foster siblings and teens, as well as more racially diverse families - helping give the nearly 700 children in foster care in Linn County a home.

