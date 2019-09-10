Highland Community Schools approves $3.7 million bond issue

Voters in the Highland Community School District voted to approve a bond issue for a variety of school improvements on Tuesday night.

The bond issue passed by with 420 votes for yes, or 71.3 percent, against 169 votes for no, or 28.7 percent.

Turnout was 20.75 percent of registered voters in the district.

The bond, which amounts to $3.7 million, will be used to replace and improve the HVAC system and windows at the Highland Middle/High School building, to construct, furnish, and equip an addition to the Fine Arts wing of the same building, and improve the playground at the elementary school.

The issue needed 60 percent approval to pass.