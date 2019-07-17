Highest heat arrives

Shower and storm activity is possible tonight, especially in northern Iowa. As this activity diminishes by Thursday morning the three hottest days of the week move in. Thursday-Saturday features highs in the 90s, dew points in the 70s which will produce heat index values from 100 to 110. This heatwave will be dangerous and needs to be taken seriously. Overnight relief will be limited during this time as lows stay in the 70s to near 80. A cold front does bring a change on Sunday, with more seasonable July weather next week. Have a good night.

