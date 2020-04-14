High winds fuel massive West Des Moines construction site fire

Officials say high winds hampered firefighters' efforts to extinguish a fire in a huge assisted living complex under construction in West Des Moines.

The Des Moines Register reports that the four-alarm fire was reported around 6 p.m. Monday.

Fire officials say about a dozen construction workers were in the 200,000-square-foot at the time of the fire, but all were able to escape safely.

The facility, west of Jordan Creek Town Center, had been set to open in the fall. City Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell says winds gusting up to 45 mph on Monday drove the fire and put neighboring buildings in the area at risk.

