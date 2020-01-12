High winds, flooding cause major damage at Port Milwaukee

High winds, towering waves and flooding have caused millions of dollars in damage to Port Milwaukee on Lake Michigan.

The wild weather Saturday forced the port to prohibit public access to Jones Island and caused flooding on all major roadways at the port.

Port Director Adam Schlicht called it "an unprecedented event at Port Milwaukee." Schlicht says the port's international docks, which are closed for the season, sustained "significant damage."

He said floodwaters were receding Sunday, The inner harbor is expected to reopen early Monday, and tenants on Jones Island will have access to roadways. No one was hurt.